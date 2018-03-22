House kills bill that would have let schools arm teachers

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi lawmakers won’t pass a plan this year explicitly allowing schools and colleges to let teachers or staff members carry guns after having firearms training.

The House Thursday didn’t consider House Bill 1083, killing it for 2018’s session.

Thus the bill died at a deadline for the House to concur in changes senators made or seek negotiations to work out differences.

House Judiciary B Committee Chairman Andy Gipson says he let the bill die not because he disagreed with arming teachers. Instead, he cites another Senate change which would have allowed schools and colleges to ban people from carrying guns into stadiums and arenas.

Senators added the school safety proposals after the shooting in Parkland, Florida. The bill originally sought to reverse restrictions on where some people could carry guns.

