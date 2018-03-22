3 plead guilty to trying to ship Colorado pot to Mississippi

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (AP) – A third man has pleaded guilty to trying to FedEx 11 pounds (5 kilograms) of marijuana from Colorado to a Mississippi home.

The Sun Herald reports that 23-year-old Kristopher Marcel Nguyen pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of possession with intent to distribute on Tuesday, taking a similar plea deal as the ones agreed to by codefendants 35-year-old Jonathan Mathieu Martin and 35-year-old George Robert Tapper III. All three had been indicted on trafficking charges last June.

Nguyen said he and his friends had used FedEx for the shipment because a friend drove for the company. Jackson County authorities intercepted the package from Colorado, where recreational marijuana use and possession is legal.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 20 years, with 10 suspended, for each defendant, in addition to fines.

