Woman found ‘shackled’ to bed; man charged with kidnapping

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a woman was found shackled to a bed and that a man has been arrested on a kidnapping charge in connection with the incident.

Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles tells news outlets that deputies were called to an RV park around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say deputies had to break down the door of the RV to gain entrance. Once inside, they found a woman shackled to the bed. The sheriff says the woman was taken into protective custody.

Nobles declined to elaborate on why the woman was held against her will and said it was unclear how long she had been shackled.

Authorities say Wiggins police arrested 42-year-old Bradley Joe Graves. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

