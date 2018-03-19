Hinds County School District to Host Annual Fine Arts Festival Highlighting Talent from Across the District

RAYMOND, Miss. – Hinds County School District is hosting its annual student arts showcase at the Raymond Campus of Hinds Community College on Tuesday, March 20 at 6:00 p.m. to highlight the talent and creativity of students from across the district. This event is free and open to the public.

“We have a wealth of talent in our schools, and this event is a way to show the communities we serve how creative our students are,” said Superintendent Delesicia Martin. “Our teachers and parents are ardent supporters of our art and music programs, which is why our students are able to be immersed in creative opportunities at every stage of their development.”

The event will feature musical performances from students at Gary Road Elementary School in addition to performances by the elementary, middle, and high school honor choirs. The district’s mass choir will perform “Let There Be Peace” prior to the unveiling of photos from an ongoing mural project at Raymond and Terry High Schools and a sneak preview of a multimedia series that will be launched at the high schools in the coming weeks.

About Hinds County School District

Hinds County School District is a collaborative environment where we explore the world, experience authentic learning, enhance our character, envision our dreams, pursue excellence and celebrate success. HCSD serves more than 6,000 students from the communities of Bolton, Byram, Edwards, Raymond, Terry, Learned and Utica.

