Human skull found in Mississippi backyard

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) – An investigation is underway after a human skull was found in someone’s backyard in Lowndes County.

WTVA-TV reports the skull was found Tuesday at a home off Hughes Road.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says a search of the property was conducted Wednesday to see if any other bones turn up. He plans to meet with a professor from Mississippi State University to try and determine the age and gender of the deceased.

