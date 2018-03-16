ACLU: New evidence in Mississippi racial profiling lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi says it has new evidence in its racial profiling lawsuit against a county in central Mississippi.

The lawsuit says the Madison County Sheriff’s Department unconstitutionally targets black drivers and pedestrians in majority-black neighborhoods and disproportionately subjects them to searches and seizures.

The lawsuit was filed in 2017, and plaintiffs discussed new evidence Wednesday.

Although 38 percent of Madison County residents are black, the ACLU says data collected from the county sheriff’s department show that between 2012 and 2017, black residents accounted for more than 70 percent of arrests and citations by the department.

The sheriff’s department has consistently said it does not comment on pending lawsuits. A spokeswoman declined to comment Friday to The Associated Press.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...