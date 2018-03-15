Parker, Sampson, Woodruff named Employees of the Year at MSH

The Mississippi Link Newswire

William Parker, LaMonica Sampson and Monica Woodruff were named Mississippi State Hospital’s 2017 Employees of the Year at a special

program held on campus Feb. 28.

Parker works in supportservices, Sampson in clinical service and Woodruff in direct care. Parker, from Brandon, is a programmer analyst in the information management department. The Mississippi State graduate, with a degree in electrical engineering, has worked at MSH for 10 years.

Sampson, a Pinola native who now lives in Jackson, is a behavioral health specialist. She has a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Jackson State University and has worked at MSH for 14 years.

Woodruff, a Pearl residentwho was born in Canton, is a mental health technician. She has worked at MSH for more than 23 years.

The winners were chosen from among the 36 Employees of the Month from the past year. The MSH Employee of the Month award recognizes staff who have made outstanding contributions to the hospital through their work.

The program is sponsored by Friends of Mississippi State Hospital, Inc. The keynote speaker at the EOY Program was Robert Landrum, a member of the Board of Mental Health. MSH, a program of the Mississippi Department of Mental Health, was founded in 1855 and helps the individuals it serves achieve mental wellness by encouraging hope, promoting safety, and supporting recovery. The hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission.

