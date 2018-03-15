New Hope Christian School celebrates 35 years of excellence

The Mississippi Link Newswire

The New Hope Christian School Board, administrators, faculty and alumni have planned a 35th anniversary banquet to commemorate the

stellar success of our staff and students. The theme is “35 Years of Excellence – Educating, Equipping, & Empowering Young Minds.”

The banquet will take place Friday, March 23, 2018, 6:30 p.m., with an invitation only VIP reception beginning at 5:30 p.m., at the Country Club of Jackson, 345 St. Andrews Drive, Jackson, MS 39211.

Our Keynote speaker is The Honorable Emanuel Cleaver II, a United States Representative from Missouri’s 5th Congressional District.

Cleaver is the ranking member who serves on the Financial Services Committee and the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance. He is the senior whip of the Democratic Caucus and former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Tickets for the banquet can be purchased on eventbrite.com or by calling 601-362-0912.

New Hope Christian School (NHCS), a ministry of New Hope Baptist Church, was founded in 1982 under the leadership of Dr. Jerry Young,

with a vision to provide high quality education infused with Godly principles to assist Christian parents in fulfilling their God-given responsibilities. NHCS began as a nursery school and has expanded through the years, now serving approximately 300 students annually, infants through sixth grade. NHCS’s curriculum is a comprehensive course of study designed to develop the whole child – spiritually, intellectually, physically, socially and emotionally.

NHCS is one of a few Christian schools in the state of Mississippi to achieve full accreditation from the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI), and is also accredited by AdvancED (formerly SACS), equipping NHCS with dual accreditation.

