JMAA introduces Via Air as newest airline coming to JAN

Jackson Municipal Airport Authority is excited to announce Via Airlines as the newest air service with nonstop jet service between Orlando Sanford International Airport (airport code SFB) and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (airport code JAN) plus expanded serviceto Charlotte Douglas International Airport

(airport code CLT).

“Via Airlines is proud to have made Central Florida its home. With offices in both Maitland and Sanford, our Central Florida operation employs over 70 and an additional 10 new employees will be joining us in the next month serving in guest relations and as ticketing agents,” said Irit Vizer, Via Airlines’ president.

Service between Sanford and Jackson begins June 11, 2018, with flights available Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday each week. Limited, introductory, discounted fares are available by visiting www.flyviaair.com or by calling 407-499-4992.

“We are very happy to have Via Airlines join the fine list of carriers providing service to the Jackson region. One of the goals of our Let’s Go National, Strategic Plan 2021 is focused on expanding air service options for the community and Via Airlines’ service to the Orlando market helps us achieve that goal,” said Carl D. Newman, chief executive officer.

“We are ecstatic Via Airlines chose Jackson, Mississippi,” said Pastor James L. Henley Jr., Jackson Municipal Airport Authority chairman. “We’re even more excited about the launch of new nonstop flights to Central Florida’s exciting attractions –just in time for summer travel.”

“Jackson has so much to offer both business and leisure travelers and we’re excited to bring our nonstop jet service to Mississippi as part of our 2018 expansion,” said Matthew Macri, Via Airlines vice president of operations. “Jackson is the latest in our calculated service expansion and we’re sure passengers will embrace Via Airlines in the Jackson market just as they have in Charlotte, Mobile, Montgomery and others. Via Airlines continues to invest in the success of Orlando Sanford International Airport, the city of Sanford, Seminole County and the entire Central Florida region,” continued Macri. “We’re firmly committed to providing superior value and service.”

According to Orlando Sanford International Airport President Diane Crews, “The expansion of Via Airlines is yet another positive growth indicator for Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB). Via Airlines’ expansion is an exciting response to local demand and is keeping SFB among the fastest growing airports in North America.

The Central Florida communities will welcome additional opportunities to fly out of SFB to both Mobile and Montgomery, Ala., and newest destination, Jackson, Miss.”

