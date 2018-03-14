New season, new coach, new trophy to add to the collection for Raymond

chopsports

Hiring a new coach is tricky on all levels beginning from high school to the professional ranks. In high school new coaches may have to deal with seniors who may have been extremely loyal to their coach and do not want another coach. That’s typically the case if the coach was fired.

When the coach leaves on his own, there is a sense of “What now?”

Last year, Raymond won the 4A Boys State Championship with head coach Robert Green. Green is now the head coach for Clinton High School. That put Raymond in a position where it must defend its title with a new coach, not only a new coach, but a first time head coach.

Coach Tony Tadlock, was an assistant coach at Meridian for over 5 years, including last year when Meridian won the 6A championship.

Coach Tadlock is a fiery, but strategic coach. There’s a method to the madness. Gaining the players’ respect had to be the first thing he did. Trust takes time, but over the course of the season, the team and coach began to gel.

Raymond ended the season on a 20 game win streak. Their defense and intensity and like their coach, their fiery but strategic demeanor helped them capture another gold ball. It didn’t come easy. Corinth only trailed by 6 at the half and at the end of the third quarter, Corinth and Raymond were tied at 38.

Fans cheered loudly as the 4th quarter began. Raymond turned up the defensive pressure. Teams traded baskets for a second, and then Raymond took the lead for good winning 64 to 52.

Coach Tadlock gets a personal back to back, one in Meridian last year and his first one as a head coach this year. The Raymond Rangers ended their season with 29 wins and 6 losses.

Shar’Darrion Allen also won back to back MVP awards. He scored 29 points to lead all scorers. Allen finished with 29 points and the Rangers finished with 29 wins. Seems rather fitting.

