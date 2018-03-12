Interior Department announces civil rights grants

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Four Deep South states are getting nearly $6 million to preserve sites and highlight stories related to the African-American struggle for equality in the 20th century.

The Interior Department says Alabama is getting $2.3 million for nine projects, Mississippi is getting $1.3 million for four projects, and Louisiana and Georgia will each get about $1 million for four projects.

In all, about $12.6 million in African American Civil Rights Grants will go to 51 projects in 24 states.

