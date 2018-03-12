Bryant names 4 more members to College Board

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Gov. Phil Bryant is nominating four people to the board that oversees Mississippi’s eight public universities, making him the first governor to appoint all 12 trustees.

The nominees include Hattiesburg radiologist Dr. Steven Cunningham; Ocean Springs businesswoman and Republican Party official Jeanne Luckey; Meridian insurance agent Bruce Martin and Jackson lawyer Powell Ogletree Jr.

If confirmed by the Senate, they would begin 9-year terms on May 8. Because of a quirk in a constitutional overhaul of the board, Bryant could be the only two-term governor who gets a chance to appoint all the board members.

Cunningham earned a bachelor’s degree from Jackson State. His appointment would bring a graduate of one of the state’s three public historically black universities onto the board for the first time in several years.

