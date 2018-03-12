FLOWOOD, Miss. (AP) – An attorney says police were unjustified in shooting his client in a supermarket parking lot in suburban Jackson.

Lawyer Dow Yoder tells WLBT-TV that Flowood police shot Kenara McDavid four times in the chest on Thursday night.

McDavid is hospitalized in intensive care.

Flowood Police Chief Richie McCluskey say officers were called to arrest McDavid but says McDavid got into his car and tried to run over the police officer. McCluskey says police shot into the car and the car wrecked in a ditch.

At the time of the shooting, Yoder says police were trying to arrest McDavid for attempting to illegally obtain prescribed medication.

McCluskey says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handing the case.

Yoder says McDavid wants a court hearing as soon as possible on any charges.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...