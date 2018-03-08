Mississippi State Hospital, Hudspeth Center honor Calhoun

The Mississippi Link Newswire

Supporters of Mississippi State Hospital and Hudspeth Regional Center recently hosted an appreciation luncheon for the state’s legislators at Galloway United Methodist Church in Jackson.

Rep. Credell Calhoun, District68, Hinds and Rankin Counties, was one of the honorees. The legislative appreciation event is an annual program hosted by Friends of MSH and Friends of Hudspeth Center.

The volunteer organizations are dedicated to raising funds and awareness for their respective programs and those Mississippians served through them. Employees, volunteers, advocates and other members of the Friends groups hosted the event in order to thank lawmakers for their work in the legislature and for their continued support of the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.

MSH, a program of the Mississippi Department of Mental Health, was founded in 1855 and helps the individuals it serves achieve mental wellness by encouraging hope, promoting safety and supporting recovery. The hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission.

