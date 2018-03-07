Porn star Stormy Daniels sues Trump, alleges he never signed agreement about affair

The Mississippi Link Newswire

NEW YORK–Porn star Stormy Daniels sued President Donald Trump on Tuesday, alleging that he never signed a non-disclosure agreement she agreed to in exchange for $130,000.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, charges that the agreed-upon gag order about her “intimate” relationship with Trump is invalid because, while she and Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen signed it, Trump never did.

The suit, obtained by The New York Daily News and first reported by NBC News, was filed in Los Angeles.

Cohen and White House aides did not return repeated requests for comment.

If Daniels’ suit is successful, she would be free to tell everything about her year-long affair with the leader of the free world.

The “hush agreement,” as Stormy calls it, is attached to the suit and uses pseudonyms for her and Trump.

Daniels is referred to as “Peggy Peterson” throughout and Trump as “David Dennison.” On the final page, there’s a blank space where “DD” was supposed to sign. A separate letter reveals the true identities of “PP” and “DD” as Clifford and Trump.

As has been corroborated by extensive reporting on their steamy affair, the suit alleges that Daniels and Trump began sleeping together in the summer of 2006–a few weeks after Melania Trump gave birth to their son, Barron.

The affair continued well into 2007 and included trysts in Lake Tahoe and at the Beverly Hills Hotel, according to the suit.

Daniels planned to speak publicly about the affair in the fall of 2016 after the release of an infamous hot mic recording that caught Trump bragging about being able to “grab” women “by the p_-y” because he’s a “star.”

“After discovering Ms. Clifford’s plans, Mr. Trump, with the assistance of his attorney, Mr. Cohen, aggressively sought to silence Ms. Clifford as part of an effort to avoid her telling the truth, thus helping to ensure he won the Presidential Election,” the suit states.

Cohen offered Daniels $130,000 for her silence and she agreed, the suit states. Cohen wired the payment into a trust account belonging to Daniels’ then-attorney just 12 days before Trump’s election.

After vehemently denying that the affair ever took place, Cohen admitted last month that he made the hush payment, but refused to acknowledge why and denied being reimbursed by Trump or his campaign.

Democrats and government watchdog groups have urged the FBI to investigate Cohen’s payment, as it would constitute an illegal campaign contribution if Trump in any way coordinated it.

Cohen attempted to intimidate Daniels as recently as Feb. 27, according to the suit.

“To be clear, the attempts to intimidate Ms. Clifford into silence and ‘shut her up’ in order to ‘protect Mr. Trump’ continue unabated,'” the suit says.

Trump’s porn star fling has reportedly created a rift in his marriage. Meanwhile, he still faces shocking sexual misconduct allegations from nearly two dozen women.

