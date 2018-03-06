Tigers set to take on Southern in first round of SWAC Tournament

Mississippi Link Newswire

JACKSON, Miss. – The Jackson State men’s basketball team will travel to Baton Rouge, La. to take on the Southern Jaguars in the first round of the 2018 Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday night. The Tigers finished the regular season with a record of 12-19 overall and a 9-9 mark in conference play, earning a fifth seed ranking heading into the tournament. The Southern Jaguars are ranked fourth in the SWAC with a 14-17 overall record and a 10-8 conference mark.

Last season JSU entered the tournament as the 6th seed and traveled to face the 3rd seeded Southern in Baton Rouge. JSU fell 69-63.

This season the two teams split the regular season match-up, with each team winning on the others home court. Early in the season the Tigers beat the Jaguars 65-61 in Baton Rouge, La. In the game three Tigers scored in double figures with Maurice Rivers coming off the bench to score 14 points. Julian Daughtry also came off the bench to chip in 13 points and Lemmie Howard added 12 points and a team high five rebounds. Jared Sam led the Jaguars with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

In the second meeting of the season the Jags walked away with a 67-62 victory at the Lee E. Williams AAC. Jeremiah Jefferson scored a team high 12 points. Julian Daughtry added 11 and Maurice Rivers finished with 10. Jared Sam posted another double-double as he finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

SCOUTING THE JAGUARS: The Jaguars have lost three straight games heading into the SWAC Basketball Tournament. SU has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games. The Jaguars are led by Jared Sam (All-SWAC First Team Center ), who is the 5th leading scorer (16.5) and first in rebounding (9.2 rpg) in the SWAC. Eddie Reese is the team’s second leading scorer (10.5 ppg) and leader in assists (96).

SU averages 69.4 points per game and allows 72.2 points per game.

TEAM COMPARISONS: JSU and SU are ranked No. 1 & 3 in the SWAC in scoring defense – JSU is No. 1.

JSU TIGERS: The Jackson State men’s basketball team returns to Baton Rouge for the second straight year to take on the Southern Jaguars in the SWAC Tournament quarterfinal round.

The Tigers finished the regular season by losing two games in a row. Over the last 10 games of the season the Tigers finished with a 3-7 mark. JSU opened league play by winning its first six conference games. However, the injury bug once again caught up with the Tigers, forcing the coaching staff to mix and match the lineup. JSU had to utilize a next man up mentality to get through the season.

JSU finished the season with three double-digit scorers. Maurice Rivers leads the team in scoring (13.4 ppg). Rivers led the team in scoring 10 time and scored a career high 30 points at LA Tech. Chace Franklin, who may or may not be able to play in Tuesday’s game, is the second leading scorer (11.2 ppg). Franklin led the team in scoring twice and scored a season high 22 points in an overtime win against Omaha. Paris Collins, who was named the HoopsHD.com SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, is the third leading scorer (11.0 ppg). He led the team in scoring six times and scored a season high 19 points twice. Jeremiah Jefferson averages 9.9 ppg.

Rivers and Collins are the top rebounders on the team. Rivers averages 5.6 rpg and Collins averages 6.2 rpg. Collins also leads the SWAC in steals (69).

JSU averages 62.3 points per game and allows 67.6 points per game.

