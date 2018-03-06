Alcorn alumnus Ronald Turner starts new business, Turner Security, LLC

By Justus Reed

Alcorn State University alumnus, Ronald Turner, plans to offer protective services with his new business

Turner Security, LLC opened Thursday, March 1 in Meridian, Mississippi. The business is a full service security firm that provides services for places of worship, stores, shopping centers, construction sites, hotels and motels. The company also provide neighborhood and personal security.

Other services include dignitary protection, property protection and general security for parties.

Turner, who serves as a senior patrol officer for the Meridian Police Department in Meridian, Mississippi, understands the value of sound security. His goal is to provide peace of mind to his customers with quality protection.

“I want people to know that I am here to protect them,” said Turner, who earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2013. “Security is the first thing that people look for at events, and I want people to know that Turner Security cares about their welfare.”

Offering security to his clients will only be part of what the company has to offer. Turner also looks forward to reaching out and spreading awareness on safety to his community.

“Turner Security will not only do security. We will also build community relations and be very involved locally by hosting different lectures on safety procedures and how to handle certain situations in the case of emergencies.”

Keeping the consumer happy is one of Turner’s top priorities.

“My vision is to provide such exceptional value and service to our customers, that we become the security industry’s standard for cost-effective security solutions and unbeatable customer service.”

For more information about Turner Security, LLC, contact Turner via social media on Facebook or Instagram at ronald_turner1911.

