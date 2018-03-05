2 people found dead; murder-suicide suspected

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) – Deputies in Mississippi found the bodies of two people killed by gunshots to the head, and say it appears to be a murder-suicide.

Pike County Chief Investigator Chris Bell tells news outlets that deputies in McComb found the body of 54-year-old Dazzie Peters in her home along with 65-year-old Mike Seay. Both had a gunshot wound to the head, and authorities said it appears Seay’s wound was self-inflicted.

Authorities say Peters and Seay were dating, and Peters wanted out of the relationship. Their bodies have been sent to Jackson for autopsies.

