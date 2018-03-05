2 dead after Amtrak train crashed with ATV in Mississippi

CRENSHAW, Miss. (AP) – Authorities in Mississippi say two people were killed after an all-terrain vehicle collided with an Amtrak train.

News outlets report that the crash happened Saturday around 9:45 p.m. The victim’s identities were not immediately released.

Amtrak officials confirmed in a statement that the train was traveling from New Orleans to Chicago when it came into contact with the ATV with two people on it.

None of the 121 passengers aboard the train were injured, and the train was delayed for several hours.

