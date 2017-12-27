The 10 Best, No, the 100 Best Films of 2017

by Kam Williams

Kam’s Annual Assessment of the Cream of the Cinematic Crop

10 Best Big Budget Films

1. Baby Driver

2. Lady Bird

3. The Disaster Artist

4. The Florida Project

5. Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

6. Mudbound

7. Dunkirk

8. Wonder Woman

9. Get Out

10. Rough Night

Big Budgets Honorable Mention

11. Everything, Everything

12. Going in Style

13. Fate of the Furious

14. Darkest Hour

15. LEGO Batman

16. The Meyerowitz Stories

17. Girls Trip

18. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

19. Brad’s Status

20. American Made

21. The Shape of Water

22. The Post

23. Roman J. Israel, Esq.

24. Molly’s Game

25. Battle of the Sexes

10 Best Independent Films

1. Call Me by Your Name

2. Wind River

3. It Comes at Night

4. Mayhem

5. The Big Sick

6. Lucky

7. Novitiate

8. The Zookeeper’s Wife

9. The Hero

10. Maudie

Independent Films Honorable Mention

11. Crown Heights

12. Lemon

13. The Leisure Seeker

14. Professor Marston & the Wonder Women

15. Flim Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

16. Brigsby Bear

17. The Levelling

18. Victoria & Abdul

19. The Tiger Hunter

20. Good Time

21. A Question of Faith

22. The Promise

23. A United Kingdom

24. I, Tonya

25. On Wings of Eagles

10 Best Foreign Films

1. 1945 (Hungary)

2. Santoalla (Spain)

3. Lost in Paris (France)

4. Summer 1993 (Spain)

5. In the Fade (Germany)

6. First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)

7. The Women’s Balcony (Israel)

8. In This Corner of the World (Japan)

9. Loveless (Russia)

10. A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

Foreign Films Honorable Mention

11. Song of Granite (Ireland)

12. Happy End (France)

13. 13 Minutes (Germany)

14. Bobbi Jene (Israel)

15. Menashe (Yiddish)

16. Polina (Russian)

17. Okja (South Korea)

18. Thelma (Norway)

19. Blade of the Immortal (Japan)

20. Foxtrot (Israel)

21. Napping Princess (Japan)

22. The Girl without Hands (France)

23. November (Estonia)

24. One Week and a Day (Israel)

25. Birdboy: The Forgotten Children (Spain)

10 Best Documentaries

1 Man in Red Bandana

2. Let It Fall: L.A. 1982-1992

3. Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

4. Long Strange Trip

5. I Called Him Morgan

6. 100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice

7. Human Flow

8. No Greater Love

9. My Scientology Movie

10. The Defiant Ones

Documentaries Honorable Mention

11. Betting on Zero

12. I Am Battle Comic

13. Step

14. Jane

15. Kedi

16. Alive & Kicking

17. California Typewriter

18. School Life

19. Whose Streets?

20. May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers

21. Sled Dogs

22. Actor Martinez

23. The Final Year

24. Brimstone & Glory

25. Contemporary Color

