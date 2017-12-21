Ward 6 Councilman moving full speed ahead

By Othor Cain,

Editor,

The proud family members of Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks gathered in his office Monday for a triple celebration. They celebrated Banks’ birthday, him being just an all around good guy and his recent appointment to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2018 Community and Economic Development (CED) federal advocacy committee. This committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving housing, community and economic development, land use, recreation and parks, historic preservation and international competitiveness. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mark Stool, Mayor of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Banks gleamed with joy and excitement as his family gathered in his office at City Hall. “Serving on this committee not only gives me the opportunity to represent the City of Jackson, but in addition, to put forth innovative policy positions, seek solutions for greater economic opportunities for Jackson and most importantly to learn,” Banks said.

As a committee member, Banks will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“Serving on an NLC committee is one of the most effective ways for a local official to advocate for their community in Washington,” Stool said. “I am thrilled to have Aaron Banks join a team of local leaders from around the country working to craft our policy platform and to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”

Barron Banks, Aaron’s father, was responsible for assembling the group to celebrate the young Banks’ achievement. “We’ve been trying to celebrate Aaron for awhile now and this feels right. Aaron continues to make all of us proud,” Barron said.

