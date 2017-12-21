Retired Education Personnel group bestows scholarship on future educator

By Othor Cain,

Editor,

In the true essence of the spirit and reason for this holiday season, the Jackson Metropolitan Retired Education Personnel Association held its annual Christmas Social Tuesday and awarded another $1,000 scholarship.

Formed in 1969, the group has been going strong for nearly 48 years, mentoring educators, awarding scholarships to future educators, sharing best practices and of course reminiscing on yester-years, fondly known as ‘the good old days.” Tuesday was no different when more than 100 retirees gathered in the community center on Albermarle Road in Jackson.

This year’s scholarship recipient was Monica Curry, a sophomore music education major at Hinds Community College in Raymond. When reached by phone, Curry was ecstatic with the honor. “Based on the criteria for the scholarship, I was humbled and honored to receive it,” Curry said. “I hope one day to become a vocal teacher and choir director. This scholarship will help me pursue my dreams.”

Another component of this festive holiday gathering is the music provided by the melodious sounds of the Jackson Metropolitan Retired Comminity Chorale. Founded by Ruth P. Hobbs in 1978 with six retired female teachers, the choir now seats more than 50 members both male and female.

Kicking the afternoon of celebration off was the president of the organization Gwen Chambliss. “Everyone worked extremely hard to make this event a success and I’m not only grateful to lead it but even more humble to be a part of it,” Chambliss said.

The day also included gift sharing and a holiday meal fit for kings and queens.

