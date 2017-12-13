New York Film Critics Online 2017 Winners
December 13, 2017 in Entertainment, National Entertainment, This Week
New York Film Critics Online (to which Kam Williams belongs) held its 18th annual awards meeting in Walter Reade Theatre’s Furman Gallery in Lincoln Center on December 10, 2017, and voted these winners:
PICTURE
The Florida Project (A24) (tie)
Mudbound (Netflix) (tie)
DIRECTOR
Dee Rees for Mudbound (Netflix)
ACTOR
Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour (Focus)
ACTRESS
Margot Robbie for I, Tonya (Neon)
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Dafoe for The Florida Project (A24)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Allison Janney for I, Tonya (Neon)
SCREENPLAY
Jordan Peele for Get Out (Universal)
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER
Timothée Chalamet for Call Me By Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics)
DEBUT DIRECTOR
Jordan Peele for Get Out (Universal)
ENSEMBLE CAST
Mudbound (Netflix)
DOCUMENTARY
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story (Zeitgeist)
FOREIGN LANGUAGE
In the Fade (Magnolia)
ANIMATED
Coco (Disney/Pixar)
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Dan Laustsen for The Shape of Water (Focus)
USE OF MUSIC
Steven Price (music by) and Kristen Lane (music supervisor) for Baby Driver (TriStar)
TOP TEN FILMS (Alphabetical)
Call Me by Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics)
Dunkirk (Warner Bros.)
The Florida Project (A24)
Get Out (Universal Pictures)
I, Tonya (Neon)
Lady Bird (A24)
Mudbound (Netflix)
Phantom Thread (Focus)
The Post (20th Century Fox)
The Shape of Water (Fox Searchlight)
