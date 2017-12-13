New York Film Critics Online 2017 Winners





PICTURE

The Florida Project (A24) (tie)

Mudbound (Netflix) (tie)





DIRECTOR

Dee Rees for Mudbound (Netflix)







ACTOR

Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour (Focus)







ACTRESS



Margot Robbie for I, Tonya (Neon)

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe for The Florida Project (A24)







SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Allison Janney for I, Tonya (Neon)





SCREENPLAY

Jordan Peele for Get Out (Universal)





BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER

Timothée Chalamet for Call Me By Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics)







DEBUT DIRECTOR

Jordan Peele for Get Out (Universal)





ENSEMBLE CAST



Mudbound (Netflix)





DOCUMENTARY

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story (Zeitgeist)





FOREIGN LANGUAGE

In the Fade (Magnolia)





ANIMATED

Coco (Disney/Pixar)





CINEMATOGRAPHY

Dan Laustsen for The Shape of Water (Focus)





USE OF MUSIC

Steven Price (music by) and Kristen Lane (music supervisor) for Baby Driver (TriStar)





TOP TEN FILMS (Alphabetical)