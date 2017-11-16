Holiday Hats still going strong

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Incorporated, Central Mississippi Chapter will celebrate its 26th Annual Holiday Top Hat Brunch Saturday, November 25, at the Hilton Jackson, 1001 East County Line Road, Jackson. The fun begins with seating at 10:30 a.m., and the program starts at 11 a.m.

This holiday tradition in the metro Jackson area serves as the primary fundraiser for the chapter’s annual scholarship awards and other programs that impact our community in the areas of education, health, economic empowerment, and leadership development. Over the years, more than $240,000 in scholarships have been provided to deserving young ladies throughout Mississippi.

As one of the holiday season’s most anticipated events, it promises to be an afternoon filled with live music, fun and door prizes.

This year’s theme is Holiday Hats on the Runway and all guests (men, women and youth) are invited to participate in the Legendary Parade of Hats competition in the various categories. Participants will be judged, with winners selected in each category.

Not only is the excitement of the runway the center of attraction during this annual event, but a holiday shopping extravaganza will take place from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Vendors will be onsite to provide a selection of items to purchase as gifts, keepsakes and more.

Tickets for this fun and festive event are $50 and can be purchased in advance from members.

The 26th Annual Holiday Top Hat Brunch Parade of Hats Competition Categories:

ASHANTI

Action-oriented, energetic, strong-willed, undefeatable! This hat is designed for the spirited tigress or lioness who adores animal print and dares to “walk on the wild side” with class and intrigue. Whether cheetah, giraffe, leopard, tiger, or zebra, this hat adds “jungle fever” with style to any ensemble.

SISTER CORETTA

Representing the fashionable church lady, always dressed to impress in hat, gloves, suit or dress, this hat is the essence of conservative ladyship and “Sunday morning.”

ENJOLI

Anything goes…This hat is designed for the woman who struts her own style, may be plain or bold. With an ensemble chosen for the occasion…or not. It simply says, “My Style.”

CONTESSA

Worn sedately, royally and regally. Whether simply adorned or “classy with sass,” the wearer of this hat chose it and her accessories to exude an aura of nobility, distinction, celebration of life and a commitment to service to the community.

JAZMINE

(K-12) Designed for the young ladies looking fabulously fierce and commanding attention, this hat may be dressy, casual, snappy, bold or daring, yet stylish; coordinated with dressy or casual attire, coming or going, this hat has head-turning S-t-y-l-e.

DIVA

Worn bodaciously by the self-assured, style-conscious woman, this hat, small, medium or large is fashionably adorned with jewels, feathers, beads or flowers and is coordinated with a trendy ensemble and accessories to compliment a bold dramatic ensemble.

LABELLE

This head garment is the bomb and is bedecked with lots of glitter. It may be adorned with an outlandish design, jewel-tipped hackle feathers, or ornate gemstones, but the bling just cannot be missed. The hat is coordinated with a BOLD dramatic ensemble letting you know this woman is “feeling good from her head to her shoes!”

JUSTICE

(K-12) This stylish hat is worn by a young, aspiring male who is cognizant of what it means to be young, gifted and black in the 21st century. The wearer of this hat accepts advice and makes wise choices, including the garments he wears which are always appropriate to the setting.

SOPHISTICATED GENT

Designed for the distinguished, debonair MAN who knows how to don a hat to accessorize and complement dressy, conservative, and/or ethnocentric apparel. The gentleman knows his hat symbolizes class, style and sophistication.

For additional information you may contact Maggie Terry Harper at 601.898.0326.

