Nissan Canton host its 15th annual Family Fun Day

For the last 15 years, the first of which happened before the plant even began production (2002), the Nissan plant in Canton has hosted an annual Family Fun Day. The day is filled with food, fun and freebies as a means of celebrating employees and their families.

“I love this event so much, because I know how costly it can be to take your family to the state fair,” said Parul Bajaj, manager, Corporate Communications Nissan Group of North America. “This event accomplishes the same purpose but for free for all of our employees and their family members.”

Every year in October on the grounds of the plant, which is transformed into a state fair type of event, employees, their families, community partners and surrounding community members gather for this fun filled day that includes amusement rides for all ages, carnival games, giant inflatable slides, bounce houses, popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream, tons of other food and a 5K run.

This year, the event attracted a record breaking crowd of nearly 8,000 people showing up to partake in the fun. It was also the first year that a dunking booth featuring Steve Marsh, vice president, Manufacturing, Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant, Nissan North America, Inc., and all of his directors.

For every dunk made, Nissan donated $100 to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi. A grand total of $10,000 from this event was awarded to the Boys and Girls Club.

“We’ve partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Central MS since 2002 (before the plant opened) and were thrilled to make an additional donation to them at this year’s Family Day,” Bajaj said.

“I can’t thank Nissan enough for its support of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi,” said Penney Ainsworth, president/CEO of the Boys and Girls Club. “Since 2002, before the plant even opened, Nissan was making contributions to the club. We are grateful to have such strong and community minded supporters like Nissan, our children are better because of their support.”

