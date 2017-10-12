The Byram Clinton Norrell Road Corridor one step closer to becoming reality

By Othor Cain,

Editor,

It has been years in the making, in fact decades, but Tuesday, Oct. 3 a giant step forward was taken when the board of supervisors in Hinds County hosted a ground breaking ceremony for the Byram Clinton Norrell Rd Corridor.

Located in the Southwest portion of Hinds County, this project was conceived though a planning initiative by the Mississippi Department of Economics and Community Development (now the Mississippi Development Authority) as a multi-model transportation corridor designed to enhance with economic development and energy efficiency. The design concept will consist of sidewalks, pedestrian walking and biking trails. “This corridor is going to be very vital to part of the economic development for all of our citizens and taxpayers,” said Hinds County Supervisor Peggy Calhoun. “The corridor will consist of retail, residential and business development.”

Funding for what has been identified as the largest infrastructure and economic development project in the history of Hinds County, was made possible through the collaborative efforts of local, state and federal dollars. Lt. Governor Tate Reeves was on hand to highlight the development. “When our elected leaders can put aside party differences and do what is in the best interest of the citizens of Hinds County and this state, it is a great day in Mississippi,” Tate said. “Economic development and increasing jobs in this state have always been a priority of mine and this project assures that we continue moving forward towards that goal.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was held near the Kroger, in the Byram Crossing Shopping Center located near Davis and Siwell Road.

County officials said federal support enabled them to secure funding for construction of Segment 2, which includes approximately 3.24 miles of roadway beginning at the intersection of Davis Road and extending westerly to Parks Road.

The Construction Administration and Inspection Consultant selected for the project were Waggoner Engineering and IMS Engineering.The Hinds County Board of Supervisors, through a bidding process, awarded the construction contract to Eutaw Construction Company Inc.

Many entities including the Hinds County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA), worked to ensure the project happened. Leroy Walker, one of the trustees for HCEDA, celebrated the milestone achieved thus far. “Economic development is the cornerstone of Hinds County,” Walker said. “As a business person, I appreciate the supervisors for this substantial move which will reap dividends for the county.”

The anticipated completion date is August 2, 2019.

