Johnny Gill takes center stage in Jackson

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

If ever a saying could summarize an individual’s life, it would be “Like a fine wine, it gets better with time.” No phrase could more aptly describe GRAMMY®-nominated Johnny Gill, arguably one of the greatest R&B crooners to ever live.

With an unmistakable, unique trademark style, Gill has altered the sound of R&B music for over three decades with a signature sound that pairs superior singing with extraordinary showmanship, bringing the world classics such as “My, My, My,” “Rub You The Right Way,” “Where Do We Go From Here,” “Perfect Combination,” “Boys To Men,” “Can You Stand The Rain,” “My Body,” and the timeless wedding song, “You For Me” from Tyler Perry’s hit movie Madea’s Family Reunion.

With a seemingly endless list of hits, ranging from his time in New Edition to the all-star trios L.S.G. (the late Gerald Levert and Keith Sweat) and Heads of State (Bobby Brown and Ralph Tresvant), it’s easy to see why Gill serves as the prototype for the supreme R&B singer. He is the only artist that has been in three highly successful groups, achieving both international and critical acclaim as a solo artist and group leader.

Gill’s latest album, Game Changer released Dec 9, 2014 on his label J Skillz Records, in partnership with Caroline Music/Capitol Records, is still going strong almost three years later. Game Changer features songs produced by GRAMMY® Award- winners Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Tony Dixon, Chuck Harmony, Claude Kelly and Vidal Davis. The first single, “Behind Closed Doors,” peaked at No. 6 on Billboard’s Urban Adult Contemporary charts. The video featured guest stars Nicole Murphy and actress Nadine Velazquez in a plot twist worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster.

His single, “Game Changer,” produced by Babyface and includes additional songwriting by Anthony Hamilton, peaked at No. 9 on Billboard’s Top 10 R&B Adult Airplay Single charts. “This One’s For Me & You,” featuring. New Edition, resonated with radio stations and fans across the country, which kept it in the No. 1 spot at radio for several weeks and at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 10 R&B Adult Airplay Single charts for four weeks.

Fans highly anticipated New Edition receiving the much deserved Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame Jan 23, 2017 and the hugely successful BET biopic The New Edition Story Jan 24, 2017, which broke viewership records for Docu-Series.

Gill gave his fans a special treat just in time for Valentine’s Day, with the release of his 4th single from the Game Changer CD dubbed the “event song of 2017 and beyond” called “5000 Miles” featuring Jaheim which quickly climbed into Billboard’s Top 10 R&B Adult Airplay Singles chart peaking at No. 3. “I figured the ultimate compliment to a woman would be to tell her that her beauty surpasses heaven 5000 Miles,”said Gill.

The Nation’s Capital serves as Gill’s birthplace and was discovered by friend and hit-making collaborator Stacy Lattisaw. Before he achieved his dreams, Gill honed his singing skills in the gospel group Wings of Faith with his three brothers Bobby, Jeff and Randy. Not long after, Lattisaw convinced Gill to record a demo, later leading to his self-titled debut album on Atlantic Records. However, his humble beginnings would soon lead to global success and Gill can proudly say he has performed in countries around the world for millions of fans as a multi-platinum selling solo artist and member of three legendary singing groups.

A savvy businessman, Gill has also ensured his legacy as the founder and CEO of J Skillz Records, where he has helped groom today’s talent. For him, success is not only measured in fame, but in longevity as well.

Simply providing entertainment to the world was not enough for Gill. He was appointed by President George H. W. Bush as the national spokesman for the Points of Light Movement – a campaign that recognizes everyday men and women making a difference in their communities.

Gill is one of the few artists, regardless of genres, to tour consistently throughout his career. His 2014, 2015 and 2016 tours with New Edition and Heads of State, and his 2011 album Still Winning, which includes singles “In The Mood,” “It Would Be You” and “Just The Way You Are,” all received rave reviews and chart climbing success.

Gill will continue to tour supporting his album “Game Changer” which has been out over two years and still going strong. On Feb 2017, Gill embarked on an amazing 30 city tour with his “Uncle” Charlie Wilson and Fantasia. “The In It To Win It” tour gives fans a “night they will never forget” from three powerhouse entertainers.

Gill shares the stage in Jackson in the highly anticipated stage play Momma’s Boy for two shows September 30 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Thalia Mara Hall.

