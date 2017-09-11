Tell the Mississippi Commission on School Accreditation and the State Board of Education:

No state takeover of Jackson Public Schools!

Sign the petition now.

A state takeover of Jackson Public Schools is on the agendas for the Commission on School Accreditation meeting on Wednesday, September 13, and the State Board of Education on Thursday, September 14.

We need your voice to tell the Commission and Board: JPS has already made significant progress in addressing critical issues affecting the students and educators in our schools. We need more time to complete the corrective action plan, not a takeover that removes local control from our local schools.

Add your name now! We’ll deliver the petition signatures ahead of the meetings.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...