Nissan donates $1 million to Habitat for Humanity, renews partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan North America recently announced the continuation of its long-standing partnership with Habitat for Humanity with a $1 million donation. Nissan has contributed more than $15 million to Habitat nationally since the partnership began in 2005, when Nissan donated 50 trucks and mobilized employees to assist in home building following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in the Gulf Coast region.

“Nissan’s mission is to enrich people’s lives, so we value our partnership with Habitat for Humanity because it helps to build sustainable communities in the areas where our employees live and work,” said Rebecca Vest, vice president of Corporate Development and Social Responsibility, Nissan. “Our employees look forward to working alongside future homeowners as they build their homes. The work is enriching for those families and for our employees as they make memories that will last a lifetime.”

Included in Nissan’s donation are five new Nissan TITAN pickup trucks and two new Nissan NV high-roof cargo vans for use by Habitat organizations to support construction activities. The TITAN trucks and NV vans are assembled by Nissan’s manufacturing plant in Canton, Miss.

The majority of Nissan’s 2017 donation will go toward the building costs of Habitat homes in locations where Nissan has an operational presence, working with local Habitats, including: Arizona, Habitat for Humanity of Central Arizona in Phoenix; California, Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley in Sunnyvale; Colorado, Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver; Georgia, Northwest Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity; Michigan, Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County in Detroit; Mississippi, Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area in Jackson; Tennessee, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville in Nashville, Habitat for Humanity of Williamson-Maury in Franklin, Rutherford County Habitat for Humanity in Murfreesboro, Highland Rim Habitat for Humanity in Tullahoma; Texas, Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity in Dallas; Virginia, Habitat for Humanity of Northern Virginia in Herndon; Ontario, Canada, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Toronto.

“The generous donation from Nissan and the volunteers who continue to work alongside those in need of decent housing makes such a difference in the lives of families and communities,” said Colleen Finn Ridenhour, senior vice president of Development, Habitat for Humanity International. “We are extremely grateful to have a partner like Nissan who shares our commitment to build sustainable communities.”

Nissan has continued to support Habitat’s disaster response program through the years by providing more than $500,000 in funding and seven mobile response units. Nissan has donated an additional 93 trucks and helped to build 85 homes across the U.S. Nissan’s employees have logged more than 97,000 volunteer hours with Habitat for Humanity.

