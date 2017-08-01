Nissan Canton: A Force for Prosperity in Numerous Ways

By J R Jones,

Indeed, Nissan Canton is a prime example of how an employer can generate new wealth and economic growth in a region in the form of jobs, increased revenue and a vibrant local business sector.

A quick look at the numbers makes it clear that Nissan is one of the main forces driving Mississippi’s economy. Twenty-five thousand jobs have been created throughout the state as a result of the company’s presence. In fact, for every new job that is added at the Canton plant, an additional 2.9 positions are created at suppliers and other businesses. What’s more, each year, the plant generates $300 million in state and local tax revenue and $2.6 billion in disposable income. And it contributes $2.9 billion to the state GDP.

But the company’s impact extends far beyond the plant in Canton. When Nissan arrived in our state in 2003, Mississippi was not known for automotive production — or any type of advanced manufacturing, for that matter. Nissan put us on the map and ushered in a new era of prosperity for Mississippi. Seeing the sweeping success of Nissan Canton, one major company after another has chosen the Magnolia State for new production facilities, including Toyota, Airbus Helicopters, Steel Dynamics, PACCAR, Yokohama and Continental Tire.

You won’t hear about this success story from the UAW. Instead, the union has been spreading misinformation about Nissan in the hopes of distracting Mississippians from the thousands of layoffs at UAW-represented plants this year alone.

Nissan, on the other hand, offers minorities, including African Americans, women and other members of historically marginalized groups, the chance to train, advance and contribute to the company’s success. In the community, Nissan has served as a strong corporate citizen supporting organizations that uphold the tenets of equal opportunity and respect for all people. To name just a few examples, Nissan provides annual support to Mississippi-based Historically Black Colleges and Universities, supports groups such as 100 Black Men of Canton and Jackson, and the company’s employees mentor students in local schools.

These are the impactful stories we should keep top of mind as Nissan Canton bears the brunt of unfair accusations and characterizations in the days before the union vote. Union leaders from Detroit have painted a picture of the company that Mississippians barely recognize, but we know better.

Since the first day it opened its doors, Nissan has been a driving force for prosperity and opportunity for people all over our state. Let’s work together to build on that legacy — not the UAW’s record of layoffs, jobs losses and plant closures.

Very Respectfully,

J. R. Jones, Founder/President, MBCC

Chairman, NBCC

