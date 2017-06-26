Hinds County District Attorney vows to fight until the end

Have you ever found yourself agreeing to do something, knowing that you were uncomfortable doing it at the time you said you would? That’s the place I found myself in, when I agreed to interview Hinds County District Attorney Robert S. Smith.

Smith and I shared an uncomfortable friendship during my time as director of Media and Communications for the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office…prior to that we were cool and enjoyed a mutual friendship. However, we never fixed our professional differences until this interview.

On a rainy Monday afternoon, not knowing what to expect, I met Smith at his former law office on Valley Street, in the heart of West Jackson. I was determined to gain an understanding and gather background information on his recent indictments in Rankin County and was hopeful that as an added benefit, our time together would allow us an opportunity to talk about the gap that stood between us.

Mission Accomplished.

Poised with wisdom, confidence and documents, Smith at the very start of our meeting, opened the conversation, bringing attention to our strained friendship. Both of us acknowledged that politics caused our differences and that we both allowed other people to influence us. That aside it was time for the heavy lifting. To know Smith is to know that he loves to tell stories, draw illustrations in an effort to not only simplify things but to bring whomever he’s speaking with to a greater understanding of truth.