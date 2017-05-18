Police search for boy who was inside car when it was stolen

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Authorities across Mississippi are searching for a young boy who was inside a car when it was stolen from a grocery store parking lot in Jackson.

Police say they’ve issued a child abduction alert in the search for 6-year-old Kingston Frazier of Jackson after the crime early Thursday.

WAPT-TV reports that Kingston was inside a silver 2000 Toyota Camry when the car was stolen outside a Kroger on Interstate 55 in Jackson around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Hinds County sheriff’s officials say the child’s mother left her Toyota Camry running with Kingston inside.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that two men in a Honda pulled up, and the passenger jumped in the Camry with the child inside. Both vehicles sped away.

Authorities said the stolen car is a 2000 silver Camry with a Mississippi license plate.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call the MBI at 855-642-5378.

