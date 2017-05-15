Firetruck rollover injures 2 firefighters in Mississippi

UNION, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating an incident in which firefighters responding to a car accident were hospitalized after their firetruck overturned.

The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2qjpv45 ) that Saturday night two firefighters were on their way to a two-car collision roughly 10 miles east of Union when their firetruck overturned.

Union fire chief Dale Yates says the firetruck’s driver suffered cuts and lacerations while its passenger was airlifted to a local hospital with a broken clavicle and shoulder blade. Both firefighters had been treated and released.

Officials say the firetruck rolled when the 1,000 gallons of water on it sloshed from side to side after the rear tires left the shoulder of the road.

Yates says it was a freak accident and foggy conditions made the roadway difficult to see.

