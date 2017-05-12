Mississippi pushes for full court hearing in grisly murder

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi is pushing for a full appeals court hearing after a three-judge panel ruled a woman convicted of a grisly double murder deserves a new trial because of racial discrimination in her jury selection.

In filings late Wednesday, the state asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans for a hearing in front of the full court after a panel ruled 2-1 in March that Lisa Jo Chamberlin was entitled to a new trial.

She was convicted and sentenced to death in two 2004 killings the appeals court described as gruesome “even by the standards of capital cases.”

The appeals court ruled there was evidence of discrimination; the state disagrees.

Chamberlin, who is white, challenged the exclusion of two black jurors.

