Ex-employee gets Mississippi education department contract

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A former high-ranking employee at the Mississippi Department of Education has received a $48,000 contract to do two months of consulting work for the agency.

The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2r55AmT ) the department awarded the contract to J.P. Beaudoin (boh-DWANN), effective May 5.

He was the department’s research chief from August 2015 until last October. He is now the CEO of Research In Action, an education consulting company in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The contract was first reported Wednesday by Mississippi Today.

Department of Education documents show Research In Action will produce some annual reports that are required by federal law.

Because the total amount of the contract is below $50,000, it did not require approval by the state Board of Education.

