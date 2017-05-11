Felicia Gavin joins Clinton School Board

The Mississippi Link Newswire

Felicia Gavin has joined the Clinton School District Board of Trustees. Gavin is a CPSD parent and is the chief of operations for the Mississippi Department of Education.

She holds a doctorate degree in higher education from Jackson State University, a master’s of business administration from Mississippi College, and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Louisiana Tech University.

“It’s an honor to welcome Dr. Gavin to our school board,” said Phil Burchfield, superintendent of schools. “She is a longtime supporter and friend of public education, and brings a wealth of experience to this role.” Gavin replaces Ingrid Williams, whose term expired this spring.

Prior to joining MDE, Gavin served as the executive vice president and general manager of DiamondJacks Casino and Hotel in Vicksburg where she managed a workforce of more than 300 employees and a $50 million budget. Prior to working at DiamondJacks (formerly Isle of Capri), she worked for Gov. Ronnie Musgrove as director of administration. She has also worked for Hughes Aircraft, Harrah’s Entertainment and Belhaven College.

Gavin is also an adjunct professor at Alcorn State University where she teaches in the Masters of Business Administration Program. She serves on the board of directors for the Better Business Bureau and the Mississippi Council on Problem and Compulsive Gambling.

She is the PTO president at Sumner Hill Junior High School; a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Beta Delta Omega Chapter; a Leadership Jackson graduate; former member of the board of directors for Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau; and prior chairman of the board of directors for United Way of West Central Mississippi.

Gavin is an active member of Anderson United Methodist Church in Jackson. In 2016 she was named Mississippi Business Journal’s Business Woman of the Year and also the Girl Scouts Woman of Distinction. She and her husband Vern live in Clinton along with their daughter Verlecia.

