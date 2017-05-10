Truck hits homeless shelter in Mississippi, killing 1 man

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A pickup truck has plowed through a fence and smashed into the kitchen of a homeless shelter in Mississippi’s capital city, killing a pedestrian.

The director of Gateway Rescue Mission, Rex Baker, says the 58-year-old man killed Tuesday was well known to the staff because he ate there often. His name was not immediately released.

Baker says the truck came to rest where the serving line would be. The accident happened about an hour and a half before the scheduled lunch hour.

Jackson police say the truck is owned by the custodial division of the city of Jackson. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. The driver was treated for injuries.

Baker says the shelter will serve sandwiches rather than hot meals until the kitchen is repaired.

