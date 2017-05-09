Police: Man fatally shot in front of house in Jackson

JACKSON, Mississippi (AP) – Authorities say a man was fatally shot while sitting in the front yard of a home in Jackson.

The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2pWoVHp) that 38-year-old Elvin Butler was shot and killed on Sunday.

Police say they have taken Charles White in custody for the shooting. They say White is in his 60s. Officials are still working to determine a motive for the killing.

It’s unclear if White has an attorney and if he has been charged.

Butler is Jackson’s 24th homicide for 2017.

