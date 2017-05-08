Slain police officers’ mothers did not hear in-court apology

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – The mothers of two slain police officers say they did not hear an in-court apology from a woman convicted for helping the alleged killer of their sons.

Hattiesburg officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate were killed May 9, 2015.

The Hattiesburg American reports (http://hatne.ws/2p4ys1H) that their mothers were in court last week to watch the trial of 24-year-old Joanie Calloway.

Calloway’s trial was moved to Oxford, about 250 miles (402 kilometers) away. She was convicted of attempted accessory after the fact to capital murder and hindering prosecution, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Tate’s mother, Youlander Ross, says she believes Calloway showed no remorse.

Mary Ellen Deen says there was satisfaction in seeing Calloway being led out in handcuffs after conviction.

