Alcorn State University to grant degrees to more than 500

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) – An ESPN anchor will address graduates of Alcorn State University Saturday.

Alton “Jay” Harris, who has worked for the sports network since 2003, is scheduled to deliver the commencement address for the school. A graduate of Virginia’s Old Dominion University, Harris started his career as a radio newscaster, and later was a television anchor in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Alcorn State expects to present bachelor’s and master’s degrees to 554 graduates in the ceremony at the Davey L. Whitney Health and Physical Education Complex.

