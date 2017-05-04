Living your life like its ‘Golden’

Tougaloo Class of 1967 to march again

By Othor Cain

Editor

Can you imagine what could happen in fifty years? How you’ve changed? How the world has changed? How relationships changed? How life changes?

One common theme that will never change for the Tougaloo College class of 1967 is their love for their beloved institution and their love for each other. Some say this class is like family.

“We did a lot of things together, including protesting and taking a stand when it was necessary,” said Carolyn Amerson, a member of the class of 1967. “Our bond is strong and it is always good to gather and reconnect with each other.”

Members of this class after asking permission [and being denied] to use a campus bus they affectionately called ‘the blue goose’…took the bus to Jackson State University to participate in a student demonstration to protest the treatment of students by the police.

Amerson said this class gathers every five years, but this year is extra special. This weekend the class will gather on the historic campus flanked by low hanging moss trees and beautifully structured historic buildings to receive their golden diplomas. The class will celebrate 50 years of success.

For the past two years a steering committee has been meeting to pull together what promises to be an awesome fun-filled weekend, as classmates reflect on what was, what is and what is to come of their alma mater. Participants will enjoy receptions, reflections and reunions as they stroll the campus again.

One highlight of the weekend includes a visit to Donald Park on campus where the class has installed a memorial bench. Classmates will place a plaque in the park identifying the bench as a gift from the class of 1967.

This year’s commencement speaker for the class of 2017 is former CBS anchor and national correspondent, Mississippi’s own Randall Pinkston.

The class of 1967 will take to the commencement stage draped in their golden regalia to receive a once in a lifetime achievement…their golden diploma.

