Church Triumphant Global hosts John Maxwell Team Global Youth Initiative

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent

Contributing Writer

Sunny Fridge, Ph.D., Certified John Maxwell team member and co-YouthMAX facilitator, led a two-hour inspirational, youth leadership session at Church Triumphant Global April 29. Motivational speakers and local artists acknowledged the value of youth as they shared personal experiences and called upon them to develop leadership skills.

Taking charge became the targeted trait for the event. It was this concept that prompted youth attendee Dan Washington to define a leader as “someone who influences others.”

“Our young people face many challenges and struggles with confidence, bullying and fear of failure. They have what it takes to rise and shine as leaders to be the change they wish to see in the world. Our goal is to spark an intentional and lifelong leadership interest in today’s youth,” stated Fridge.

Nick Vujicic, JMT Global ambassador for the YouthMAX Plus program, gave a special video teaching. The Australian Christian evangelist/motivational speaker was born with tetra-amelia syndrome, a rare congenital condition characterized by the absence of arms and legs.

“There is nothing more important in your life than how you see you. I need to be the best man that I can be. There’s a greater purpose to my life than just having things. I want peace,” Vujicic said. Vujicic confided that when he was eight years old, he started giving up on his life. Then at age ten he tried to commit suicide by trying to drown in the bathtub.

The speaker explained that he moved beyond that thought of imprisonment when he realized that if he took his life, his loved ones would be carrying that memory for the rest of their lives. “Choose to love yourself. Choose to step beyond dreams. What people say about you doesn’t determine your value for success. You’re beautiful just the way you are. When you have something that no one has, that’s you. You set higher goals when you understand that you are important,” he told the listeners.

Motivational speaker Alvin Buckley acknowledged that he was accustomed to receiving poor grades when he was a student. When he discovered that his friend was receiving As, he realized that he needed to study. As a result, “I started studying and became fierce when it came to my dreams. It’s all about you – your dreams – you determine your success,” charged Buckley.

Founder of Pearls for Girls Sue Magee Davis encouraged youth to be their powerful selves. She turned the tides to bullying. You can use your influence by standing up against bullying. Bullying occurs when someone is hurt physically or by words of someone else. These people are doing it to them purposely and aren’t remorseful,” said Davis.

Focusing on the social life of middle school-age children, the Pearls for Girls founder cautioned youth to not be privy to things that they know are wrong. “Twenty four percent are bullied verbally, physically or socially,” she stated. Citing startling statistics, Davis asserted, four thousand three hundred youth commit suicide a year.”

Life Versation Lemzel Johnson who is a motivational speaker informed youth that success rests in one’s mind. He encouraged them to learn the art of managing thoughts, emotions and actions. Repetitive thoughts, said Johnson, become part of the person. “Emotions are real, but they are not instructions about what you should do. You have a goal, a destiny. Get up out of your bed. Good things will not come if you sleep in your bed. What we do determines where we will go,” he argued.

Striving productively was eight-year-old Kinyah Bean who spoke about B Chill Lemonade that she founded. “I got my company because I value myself. You’ve got to believe in yourself,” the young entrepreneur coached. Bean stated that she latched on to the tithing concept with her business. “The first week I paid $2. The second pay day I paid $3. The third time I paid $73. My mission is to create a system,” she said.

Ending her talk, Bean gave a prayer of thanks and prayed for the youth to fulfill their dreams.

Some present made reactions about the event. “It was very empowering for the youth with a lot of information on bullying that we need. We need more programs like this to encourage our youth and young adults,” reflected McLeod Elementary teacher Lynedda Reeves.

Reeves’ son, Davian, is a 12-year-old 5th grader who responded, “It was good because the people not present missed important information. I learned to not be a bully; I am fearless and I must think before acting upon my thoughts,” the youth noted.

Eleven-year-old McWillie Elementary fifth grader Daniel Salter mentioned, “It was good because at some point we learned about bullying and being ourselves. People are different. There will be hard times, but we can still be happy and determined to make it.”

The Church Triumphant Global, founded in 1997 and pastored by Bishop Adrian D. Ware and his wife Tony, is located at 6531 Dogwood View Parkway in Jackson. The Leadership Team of the Church sets out “to help individuals find their calling, understand their purpose and cultivate their gifts so they can lead in life.”

For inquiries contact Jannelle Griffin, D.E.E.P. coordinator at 601-977-0007; Sunny Fridge@dr.sunny@sunnyfridge.com (601) 376-9522 or lifeversation@gmail.com.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...