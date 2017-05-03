Woman is found shot to death behind steering wheel of car

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a woman has been found shot to death behind the steering wheel of a car near Yazoo City.

The Yazoo County Coroner’s Office says the 33-year-old woman was found in the car outside an apartment complex just outside Yazoo City around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

WAPT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2p4hHzN ) that the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department is investigating, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist.

Few other details were immediately available early Tuesday.

