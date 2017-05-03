By Lonnie Ross

Online Editor

Celebrating with supporters at the King Edward hotel, Chokwe Antar Lumumba won the Democratic primary for Jackson mayor Tuesday night.

He avoided a run-off by pulling 55% of the vote against eight other candidates that included incumbent mayor Tony Yarber.

Yarber, who only pulled 5% of the vote, conceded early in the evening and threw his support behind Lumumba.

State Senator John Horhn finished a distant second with 21% of the vote. Hinds County Supervisor Robert Graham pulled 15%

Lumumba, 34, is an attorney and the son of the late Mayor Chokwe Lumumba who passed away while in office in February 2014 at the age of 66, less than eight months in office. He lost to Yarber in the 2014 election to replace his father.

Lumumba will face Republican Jason Wells and two independents in the June 6 General Election.

Jackson election results:

Mayor of Jackson Democratic Primary

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Chokwe A. Lumumba (D) 18,167 55%

John Horhn (D) 7,165 22%

Robert Graham (D) 5,109 15%

Tony Yarber (D / Inc.) 1,821 5%

Ronnie C. Crudup, Jr. (D) 790 2%

Monroe Jackson, Sr. (D) 90 0%

Sidney Gladney (D) 89 0%

Jessie Jones (D) 52 0%

Brian Reynolds (D) 34 0%

Mayor of Jackson Republican Primary

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Jason D. Wells (R) 174 59%

Walter R. Slone, Sr. (R) 123 41%

Jackson City Council Ward 2 Democratic Primary

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Melvin Priester, Jr. (D / Inc.) 4,971 78%

James Paige (D) 1,371 22%

Jackson City Council Ward 3 Democratic Primary

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Kenneth Stokes (D / Inc.) 4,166 85%

Patricia Ann Williams (D) 633 13%

Th’marves Brooks (D) 111 2%

Jackson City Council Ward 4 Democratic Primary

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> De’Keither Stamps (D / Inc.) 3,252 66%

Mary McClendon (D) 1,060 22%

Lonnie Holmes (D) 412 8%

DeGerald Williamson (D) 177 4%

Jackson City Council Ward 5 Democratic Primary

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Charles Tillman (D / Inc.) 1,927 56%

Patty Patterson (D) 1,133 33%

Kenneth Lofton (D) 279 8%

Christopher Oliphant (D) 102 3%

Jackson City Council Ward 6 Democratic Primary

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

Aaron Banks (D) 1,275 33%

Ernest Slaughter, Sr. (D) 905 23%

Lee Bernard, Jr. (D) 670 17%

Jonathan Cottrell (D) 486 13%

Shabaka Harrison (D) 234 6%

Antonio Porter (D) 197 5%

LaCurtis Powell (D) 105 3%

Jackson City Council Ward 7 Democratic Primary

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Virgi Lindsay (D) 2,606 66%

Ladarion Ammons (D) 774 20%

Patrick Edmond (D) 354 9%

Bruce Burton (D) 228 6%

