Railroad reopens after fiery crash in Mississippi Delta

MONEY, Miss. (AP) – Canadian National Railway Co. has reopened a Mississippi railroad after two southbound trains collided Sunday, sparking a fire.

The Greenwood Commonwealth (http://bit.ly/2oYRBxh ) reports a tank car leaked more than 20,000 gallons of crude oil, much of which burned.

CN spokesman Patrick Waldron says three locomotives and eight cars derailed from one train, while a locomotive and three cars derailed from the second.

Crews worked through the night to remove derailed cars and repair tracks.

Ernie Shirley of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality says workers Monday seek to remove remaining oil.

No one was injured, but some residents were evacuated.

Waldron says investigators don’t yet know the wreck’s cause.

Amtrak passengers Monday were bused from Memphis, Tennessee, to New Orleans, while northbound passengers will be bused from Jackson to Memphis.

