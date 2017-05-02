Physician accused of bribing prison chief to plead guilty

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A physician accused of bribing Mississippi’s former corrections commissioner plans to plead guilty.

A hearing is scheduled Wednesday before a federal judge in Jackson for Dr. Carl Reddix to change his plea. Reddix had pleaded not guilty in July after being indicted for six counts of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Reddix bribed then-Commissioner Christopher Epps to secure prison medical contracts, starting at $6,000 a month and then rising when Epps gave Reddix’s company another contract.

Reddix is free on $10,000 bail. He would face up to 80 years in prison and $1.75 million in fines if convicted on all counts.

An Alabama consultant pleaded guilty last month to lying to FBI agents about payments from Reddix’s company, Health Assurance.

