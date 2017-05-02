Mississippi cities holding party primaries for mayor

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s top elections official is predicting low voter turnout for municipal party primaries.

Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday for primaries that will narrow the list of candidates for mayor in several cities.

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says a small number of absentee ballots have been cast.

Primary runoffs will be May 16. The general election is June 6, and new terms begin July 1.

One of the hardest-fought races for mayor is in Jackson, where first-term incumbent Tony Yarber faces nine challengers in the Democratic primary.

Mayor’s races have already been decided in Gulfport, where Republican Billy Hewes is unopposed for a second term; and Oxford, where Democrat Robyn Tannehill is the only person running for the open seat.

