Woman charged in burning death of grandfather

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A woman faces a charge of capital murder in the burning death of her grandfather.

The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2psH0g7 ) 20-year-old Tateanna Parker allegedly used gasoline to set her grandfather’s home on fire Wednesday.

Police say 66-year-old Tommy Marshall died as a result of injuries he sustained in the fire.

Marshall is Jackson’s 22nd homicide of 2017.

Parker also faces a charge of first-degree arson. She’s being held at the Hinds County Jail. It was unknown if she’s represented by an attorney.

