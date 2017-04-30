Woman charged in burning death of grandfather
April 30, 2017 in Uncategorized
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A woman faces a charge of capital murder in the burning death of her grandfather.
The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2psH0g7 ) 20-year-old Tateanna Parker allegedly used gasoline to set her grandfather’s home on fire Wednesday.
Police say 66-year-old Tommy Marshall died as a result of injuries he sustained in the fire.
Marshall is Jackson’s 22nd homicide of 2017.
Parker also faces a charge of first-degree arson. She’s being held at the Hinds County Jail. It was unknown if she’s represented by an attorney.
