School officials charged for failure to report coach

BRUCE, Miss. (AP) – Three school district employees in Mississippi have been charged for failing to report inappropriate contact between a teacher and a student.

The Daily Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2oPlktc ) that Calhoun County superintendent Mike Moore, Bruce High School principal Michael Gillespie and Bruce High School teacher Heather Nix are being charged with failing to report Bruce High School teacher and coach Loray Jordan Jr.’s inappropriate touching on an eighth-grade female student.

Bruce Police Chief Stan Evans says Jordan was charged April 21 and waived his right to a probable cause hearing, sending his case to a grand jury.

It’s unclear if Moore, Gillespie, Nix and Jordan have lawyers.

