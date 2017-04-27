Next week…you decide

May 2 Municipal Elections

By Othor Cain

Editor

This week is the home stretch for candidates running in municipal elections across the state. Voters will go to the polls, Tuesday, May 2, and cast ballots.

In Jackson, nine Democrats and two Republicans will appear on the ballot for mayor, while several are vying for council races and party committee seats.

Tony Yarber, the incumbent mayor, faces, according to polls, four major contenders: New Horizon Ministries Executive Director Ronnie Crudup Jr., Hinds County Supervisor Robert Graham, State Senator John Horhn and Attorney Chokwe Antar Lumumba; and four second tier candidates: Sidney Gladney, Monroe Jackson, Jessie Jones and Brian Reynolds for the Democratic nomination for mayor.

There are two Republican candidates Walter Slone and Jason Wells.

Chances are a runoff election will be necessary and that will take place Tuesday, May 16. The general election is in June.

All city council seats are up for grabs and we know for sure of the seven wards, two of them (6/7) will have new representatives as the incumbents decided not to seek reelection. Tough decisions will have to be made starting July 1 when the next administration is seated.

If you’re still undecided at this point, you have one last opportunity to see all of the candidates together at the League of Women Voters’ forum Friday, April 28, 6 p.m. at the Mississippi College School of Law.

